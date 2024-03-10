Alakeme Private Market, Others Gutted Fire In Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State private market, popularly known as Alakeme Market and other private markets competing with the government’s newly approved markets have been reportedly burnt down.

It was learned that the Alakeme market and others which cropped up immediately after Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State closed down the Etegwe/ Okutukutu market last month had been checkmating the government-approved market which was moved to the Tombia/Amasomma Road making the new market not to thrive.

Recall that the state government had forcibly relocated the traders to the new market site about three days to the second-term inauguration of Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on February 14, as the road houses the state’s airport through which invited guests would drive to grace the event.

The reason according to the government was that the traders were carrying out their businesses on the right of way of Shell pipeline and that trading on top of the crude oil pipelines was dangerous.

But it was learned on Sunday that the private market had been gutted by fire as sellers came to see the place already on fire with tight security surrounding the market.

Unconfirmed disclosed that the markets were set on fire at the order of the governor to force the sellers to move to the new site.

Also recall that barely 24 hours after viral media reports on the neglect of the new market site of the popular Etegwe / Okutukutu/ Market in Yenagoa where the traders were forcibly relocated to by the Bayelsa State Government, Governor Douye Diri undertook an unscheduled visit to the new market to see things for himself.

Diri was said to have stopped his convoy on Friday convoy to address the traders at the new market site on his way from the state’s airport.

The governor, according to a statement, said that the new market site would be completed immediately after his second term cabinet was formed.

Also, in a trending 10-second video, the governor is heard during the abrupt stopover at the new market site directing the Chief Security Coordinator/Coordinator of Bayelsa Community Safety Corps, Brig-Gen. Eric Angaye (retd) to “make sure that all of those people (traders in private markets) relocate here ( the new market site).”

The traders had few days ago in separate interviews told members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, during a tour of the new market site, that they had not been making sales since the government forced them to evacuate the old market site on February 11, 2024.

They threatened to stage a protest next week on Monday if the Diri administration continued to be insensitive to them and the environment of the new market site.

It was observed that the new market site, which is located in a marshy environment that is prone to massive flooding, has a small part of it sand-filled for the traders to set their tables and display their wares, while a large portion has not been sand-filled.

Lamenting their suffering to the journalists, the traders said they had been recording losses since their relocation as customers were not coming to buy things from them.

They said customers prefer to stop around the old market site where some private markets still exist, to buy the things they need instead of coming to the environmentally-poor new market site.

When this correspondent put a call across to the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer Musa Mohammed, he said he was not aware and promised to call back.

As of the time of filing this report, he has yet to call back.