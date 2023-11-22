Alake Set Up Committee To End Influx Of Chinese Adire In Ogun Market

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has inaugurated a committee to end the influx of fake Adire (Chinese Adire) in Abeokuta markets, Ogun State.

Local producers of the Adire fabrics have been lamenting the influx of adulterated products by the Chinese, which according to them, has been pushing their trade to the brink.

Speaking to newsmen after the inauguration at the Ake palace in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the Alake explained that it was important to, as a matter of urgency, put an end to the influx of the fake fabric.

Gbadebo said that there was a need to enlighten the people on why they should not buy fake or Chinese Adire, saying that the influx of fake Adire into the market would have a negative effect on the economy of the state and Nigeria.

He tasked the committee to ensure they knew where the fake Adire was being produced and brought into the Abeokuta market.

He added that the business of Adire had taken many youths and homes out of poverty, and criminal activities, saying he would not fold his arms and allow the people to suffer due to infiltration.

“This committee is set up in order to tackle the influx of fake (Chinese) Adire in markets in the state capital. We must not allow infiltration and our name as Egba must not be tarnished.

“Adire started in Itoku, here in Abeokuta, it is our trade and there is a need to ensure that the quality of our Adire is not tampered with.

“Before we can say something is not good, we must first ensure that ours is better and we must ensure quality control in our Adire production,” he said.

The monarch assured that he would be ready to contribute his quota to ensure that the business of Adire continued to prosper and also boost the economy of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Modinat Adegbite, a woman in Egbaland and a member of the committee, noted that the adulteration of Adire fabric by the Chinese had been pushing the local producers’ trade to the brink.

Adegbite, who lauded the Alake for inaugurating the committee, explained that it was disheartening seeing an influx of fake Adire in the market, saying it was affecting the sales of local producers of the fabric.

“It is sad that most people cannot differentiate between the fake Adire and the original one produced locally.

“This is why the committee is set up to tackle and put an end to the challenges. Adire is synonymous with the Egba and we will not allow anyone to spoil the name built by our forefathers.

Princess Comfort Omotade, the Mojibade of Egbaland, another member of the committee, noted that Adire fabric and the Olumo rock remained the two major attractions the Egba were known for.

“The committee is going to zoom into action immediately and we are going to ensure that we stop Chinese Adire from entering Abeokuta markets.

“We won’t allow fake and Chinese Adire to be sold at the Itoku market again. We will ensure the promotion of the locally produced Adire.

“The Alake has given us the mandate and we are going all out to stop this atrocity.

“We are determined to maintain the quality of the locally produced Adire and protect it from undue competition and proliferation by imitators,” she said.

In his contribution, Funso Idowu, also a member of the committee, said that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of checking the menace of fake Adire in the market.

Idowu explained that the committee would embark on enlightenment and make the people aware of the dangers of patronizing the fake fabric of the economy of the state.