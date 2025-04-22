Alake Praises S’West Games For Promoting Regional Unity

Share

The Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo Okukenu IV, has given his royal endorsement to the South West Games 2025, describing it as a “brilliantly envisioned and masterfully executed sporting festival” that promises to be a revolutionary force for youth development and communal solidarity across the region.

Oba Gbadebo gave his commendation while receiving the Chairman of the South West Games, Olanrewaju Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee at his Ake Palace in Abeokuta.

The revered monarch praised the organisers for conceptualising a platform that not only nurtures athletic excellence but also strengthens cultural bonds and fosters discipline among young people.

“I extend my heartfelt commendation to you, Dr. Alfred, and your dedicated team,” Oba Gbadebo declared. “The South West Games is a profound affirmation of the power of sports as a tool for uniting our people, engaging our youth meaningfully, and instilling the values of excellence, camaraderie, and healthy rivalry. Your efforts are praiseworthy and inspirational.”

Beyond his warm commendation, the Alake offered fervent prayers for the success of Alfred and his team, assuring them of the unwavering support of the Egba people and his royal court.

“May the Almighty continue to guide your steps and crown your labours with enduring success,” the monarch prayed. “Know that Egbaland stands firmly behind you. You are not walking alone—we are with you at every milestone of this noble journey.”

Oba Gbadebo, widely celebrated for his commitment to youth empowerment and regional advancement, further encouraged the organisers to scale their initiative beyond the South West, envisioning the Games as a template for national sports development and grassroots integration.

“This noble venture should not be confined to the South West alone,” he counselled. “It has the potential to spark a nationwide movement—structured, inclusive, and far-reaching—designed to harness and elevate the boundless talents of Nigerian youth.”

The Alake’s royal blessing adds significant momentum to the South West Games, which successfully debuted in Lagos and featured participation from the six states of the region.

The tournament drew wide participation from young athletes and garnered support from political, corporate, and traditional stakeholders alike.

In response, Alfred expressed profound gratitude to His Royal Majesty for the endorsement, describing it as “a sacred charge and a call to even greater diligence.”

Share