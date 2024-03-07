Alake: Nigeria to Lead in Africa’s Mining Resurgence

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has disclosed that Nigeria is in a better position to kickstart Africa’s mining resurgence for value addition and maximum benefit from the continent’s vast mineral resources. Alake, who stated this in an interview on the sidelines of future minerals forum in Abuja, explained that Nigeria would move swiftly to rally other countries in the continent for robust mining activities in order to catalyse mining sector development in the continent. According to him, Nigeria, in conjunction with other African countries, need to consolidate to forge a common front in projecting the continent’s interest in the global mining industry. Specifically, the Minister pointed out that Nigeria and Uganda had led over a dozen other African countries into a coalition, to make a case for local value addition and maximum benefit from its vast mineral resources for citizens and member countries.

In addition, Alake stressed that the coalition gave rise to the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG). He said: “We must speak with one voice on value addition as a prerequisite for in- vestment in the mining sector. Let those who want our minerals know that if you go to country A, you have the same regulations and laws guiding the sector. “You go to country B, you find the same. So, there is no divide and rule anymore. That is when we can show sincerity of purpose, and the world will begin to take Africa seriously. On behalf of our president, I pledge our full support to achieve our objectives.” Doubling down on the resolve of the African continent, Alake emphasised the necessity of creating the value chain from exploration, to mining, processing, inventory management, transportation and then delivery to the end-consumer.

“All these processes require infrastructure, and in my engagement with private sector players over time, I have discovered that a lot of them prefer to engage in investments in mining sites close to ports. “That means there is a need for transportation – roads and rails. I’m thinking that the best approach is to collaborate with consumer nations who need these raw materials on the provision of infra- structure without jeopardizing local value addition,” he added. Highlighting why Nigeria should be the destination of choice for prospective investors in the lithium value chain, Alake stressed that the country was experiencing a “lithium boom,” citing the preponderance of the critical metal in several localities, which he noted were literarily on the surface of the earth in most locations. “This will culminate in lower production costs for extraction compared to other countries,” he said.

Whilst reiterating the need for Public Private Part- nerships (PPP) in cahoots with multilateral financial institutions to unlock the requisite funding for mining sector development, the Minister informed that Nigeria had taken the lead with the establishment of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) to build the capacity of local investors to engage in mineral exploitation.