Alake: Nigeria Attracts Over $2.6bn In FDI Into Mining Sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has called for the establishment of regional energy hubs as a strategic pathway to accelerate cross-border mining industrialisation.

Following the call, the mining minister stated that within the last two and a half years, the administration of President Bola Tinubu had attracted over 2.6 billion dollars in FDI into the sector.

Alake made the call while speaking at a panel session themed ‘Critical Minerals in Africa: Meeting Global Demand’ on the sidelines of the 11th Powering Africa Summit (PAS) in Washington, D.C., United States. T

he Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, made this known in a statement in Abuja recently. He charged the US and African nations to prioritise the establish- ment of the hubs, which he described as crucial to strengthening the supply chain of critical minerals essential for the global energy transition.

He said that sustainable partnerships with Africa remained the fast- est route to meeting rising global demand for critical minerals. The minister called for the devel- opment of regional industrial corridors similar to the Lobito Corridor.

According to him, similar belts, such as the Lagos to Abidjan corridor, spanning Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the Walvis Bay Corridor linking Southern and Central Africa to global markets, could unlock vast mineral potential across the continent.

The minister said such corridors would serve as economic catalysts through driving infrastructure development, enhancing energy access and promoting regional integration. “The development of nuclear power in one West African country, for instance, can service an entire corridor,” he said.

“With that in place, local beneficiation, technology transfer, manufacturing and cross-border industrialisation will naturally follow.” “If three to five such corridors are developed in Africa, we would significantly advance industrialisa- tion across the continent, creating a win-win outcome for both Africa and the West,” he said.

Alake added that strengthened governance structures, improved regulatory frameworks, digitisation of licensing processes and enhanced ease of doing business had repositioned Nigeria’s mining sector as a key driver of economic diversification.

He said reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the past three years had guaranteed secure tenure for mineral title holders, thereby providing the long-term stability required for investment decisions.