Alake Marks 80th Birthday With Free Medical Services For 3,000 Indigents

No fewer than 3,000 indigent residents of Abeokuta, Ogun State would benefit from free medical screening, treatment, and surgery organised by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

The free medical outreach is organised as part of activities marking the 80th birthday of the first-class monarch.

The Chairman of the birthday planning committee, Chief Oluyinka Kufile disclosed this to journalists on Saturday at Ake Palace in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to Kufile, the medical outreach would be conducted in partnership with the Ogun state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Kufile disclosed that the medical outreach would include screening for sugar level tests, blood pressure, eye screening and treatment, distribution of drugs, and free eye surgeries.

He added that the week-long activities scheduled to be held between September 8 to 15, 2023 would also feature the distribution of foodstuff to indigent residents to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Kufile noted that the celebration is to appreciate God for the peace, tranquillity, and progress in Egbaland. Chief Kufile said the committee has come up with a week-long programme of activities for a befitting celebration.

“There would be health screening with free drug dispensation for 2,000 people of all ages at Ake palace.

“There would also be eye screening and treatment for 1,000 people with provision surgeries where necessary.

“There will also be chieftaincy investiture to recognise the contributions of eminent Egba sons and daughters and other individuals who have been good to Egbaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria.

“While the above is ongoing, there will be a visit to the Daniel Akintonde School of the physically-challenged, Stella Obasanjo Orphanage Home, The Lepers’ Colony, and Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta.

“By the wishes of the celebrant for emphasis on appreciation and thanksgiving to Almighty God, there would be a Muslim prayer and a Catholic Mass to be followed with an interdenominational Church Service at the Cathedral of St. Peters, Ake.

“A major programme of interest to the celebrant is the Turning of the Sod and the foundation laying of the New Abeokuta City Hall. By Alake’s belief that in seven years, Abeokuta settlement will mark 200 years, it would be befitting for the edifice to have been completed in commemoration of Abeokuta Settlement,” Kufile said.