Alake: AIG has $600m investment in Nigeria’s mineral sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has said that African Industries Group is the largest foreign direct investment in the Mineral sector of Nigeria with about $600 million. He also said the company was providing local value addition to the minerals mined in the country. He spoke when he toured the company alongside Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite.

Alake said: “It’s not just going to mine our iron ore and export it away but they are going to process and refine it here. So, I am happy that we have an example to show to the rest of the companies that are in Nigeria’s Mineral sector. This is a company that is worthy of emulation and I commend the GMD for this remarkable achievement. “Myself and the Minister of Trade and Investment have gone round and seen the massive investment. In fact, it is reputed to be the largest Foreign Direct Investment in the Mineral sector of Nigeria with about 600 million dollars. “I want to say categorically that I had to inform the President that I am coming here. He told me to convey his appreciation to you and that he supports you. This is the practical example of it when we say we want to restructure the economy.”

The Group Managing Director of African Industries Group, Alok Gupta, said the completion of the company’s iron ore mining and processing plant at Gujeni, in Kagarko Local Government of Kaduna State was a signal to the beginning of the production of iron and steel in Nigeria. He noted that iron and steel were required in the construction sector. He said the company had established a fully integrated iron ore processing plant with the capacity to produce 6 million tons of steel per annum.

According to him, it has created 4,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians. Gupta said: “The plant is Nigeria’s largest non-oil FDI and marks a significant stride in the direction of utilising its wealth to make real wealth for Nigeria. The Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) produced here will be a direct substitute for ferrous scrap currently used as raw material for producing steel in Nigeria. It will also gradually position Nigeria as a prominent Crude Steel producer globally.”