Alake Affirms FG’s Commitment To Reposition Mining Sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to reposition the mining sector towards becoming a significant revenue earner for the country.

Addressing the National Defence College Course 33 participants, in Abuja recently, Alake highlighted how the reforms of President Tinubu’s administration had redirected global attention to Nigeria’s mining sector, positioning the country as a premier mining destination in Africa.

The minister outlined key initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges besetting the sector, including the establishment of Mining Marshals to combat illegal mining, the ongoinincorpo ration of the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company, and the launch of the digitised Electronic Mining Cadastre (EMC+) system to streamline licensing.

Also included is the formalisation of artisanal miners into cooperatives, with over 152 cooperatives formed and counting.

While he highlighted ongoing efforts to creatively raise funding for exploration, which is critical to generating big geo-data, the minister noted the recent launch of the Nigeria Minerals Decision Support System (NMDSS), a onestop online platform that enables investors from across the world access, required information to guide investment in the mining sector.

In addressing concerns of host communities, Alake cited the revised Community Development Agreements (CDA), which makes it mandatory for prospective operators to seek consent of host communities before applying for mining licences.

“We have strengthened the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) by encouraging states to nominate five of its eight members, including the chair, in conformity with relevant statutes.

This partnership is crucial to ensure that sub-nationals and communities through the MIREMCO monitor compliance with environmental and social standards, “the minister added.

On the international stage, Alake revealed that Nigeria’s advocacy for local value addition had led to the formation of the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), where he was unanimously elected as the inaugural chairman.

He emphasised that most African nations had embraced the idea that mineral extraction should include processing to maximise benefits for citizens.

Charging Course 33 participants to lead the way in fostering attitudinal change in the country, the mining minister stressed that until citizens embrace the right mindset of putting the nation first, above personal or primordial considerations, transforming the country will remain an uphill task.

