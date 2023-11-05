Alake @ 80 Golf Tourney: Agc Captain, Others Hail Oando

Activities marking the 10th edition of the Alake Golf Tournament came to an end over the weekend at the Abeokuta Golf Club amid fanfare with vituperations of encomium on Oando from different personalities over its sponsorship spanning years.

Thus, Bashorun Ladi Adegbite, the Captain of Abeokuta Golf Club, was first to bare his mind on Oando’s relevance to the development of the Abeokuta Golf Club. “It’s phenomenal for Abeokuta Golf Club to be given the opportunity to remain the host club of the Alake Golf Tournament by a company in the calibre of Oando;

after all we’re not the biggest club and we’re not the richest club, but we’re a growing club and such recognition means a lot to us, because Oando is a very big company in that matter; we pray that God gives the management of the company the understanding to progress higher,” he said.

“We had a great tournament, everything started with the caddies event on Thursday; the professionals played on Friday and Saturday and crowned everything with the amateurs.