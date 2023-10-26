Alake 2023 Golf Tourney Gets Oando Boost

A foremost energy company, Oando PLC, has joined the fray in sports promotion in Nigeria, just as it will be sponsoring the Alake Golf Tournament, which tees off from October 26 to 28, at the Abeokuta Golf Club.

With over 200 participants expected at the event, the fixture shows that the Caddies will begin the competition by Thursday, October 26, followed by the Professionals’ Competition on Friday, October 27 and the Amateurs’ event will round off the tournament on Saturday, October 28.

However, a statement from the energy giant revealed that it is taking the step against the backdrop that sport generally is a better leeway to foster national unity that could trigger positive change.

“As the country continues its journey of social cohesion and national reconciliation, communities can benefit from a lot of positive attributes through sportsmanship,” the statement says.

The annual event is also said to be another way for Abeokuta Golf Club to reinforce Oando’s dedication towards empowering local communities in fostering social development in the country.