Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s latest movie, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, has raked in an impressive number of ₦134 million in just seven days at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 27th, Toyin expressed excitement as she gave gratitude to God, her fans, and supporters of her work.

The local distributor had earlier announced the movie’s remarkable box office numbers, prompting an emotional response from the actress.

She wrote: “God of my journey, thank you. I am grateful that you helped me beat my last record! I am my own competition! Last year, I made ₦52M after seven days; this year, I made ₦134M after seven days. That is over a 157.69% increase. God, I am that woman who returns to say thank you,”

The movie star also took a moment to appreciate her fans for their unwavering support, saying “To my fans and everyone who has watched Alakada: Bad and Boujee, thank you. Despite everything, you stood your ground and made me a happy woman. Ẹṣé gan ó. Mo dúpé.”

She commended cinemas that supported her film while addressing those she felt tried to undermine her success.

She added: “To the cinemas, especially the ones that have made it clear that their goal is for the industry to grow and support every movie irrespective of who is distributing it, thank you.

“And to those cinemas that made it clear they don’t want us to succeed, God has proven Himself to be greater than man—thank you, Lord,”

