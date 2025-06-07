Alaka Sets 5-Point Agenda For Female Town Planners In Lagos

Share

Newly elected Chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria (AWTPN), TPL Yemisi Olayinka Alaka, has pledged to work tirelessly to advance the interests of members and strengthen the association’s impact.

Alaka made this commit- ment during her acceptance speech at her investiture as the 3rd Chairperson of the chapter during the week alongside the inauguration of other members of the new executive council.

“With the collaboration of all of us, I promise, as chairperson, to promote pro- fessional development and capacity building for our members,” she said.

Outlining her five-point agenda, Alaka emphasised professional development and capacity building for members, advocacy for inclusive policies and programs that support women’s participation in town planning, and partnerships and collaboration with government agencies, the private sector, academia, civil society, and other stakeholders.

She also promised to ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance within the association and promotion of professionalism and inclusiveness as core values. “I call on all members to join me and my team in this journey.

“Please feel free to share your ideas, your expertise, and your passion with us,” she added.

