Alain st.ange: A Life in Tourism Unveiled in Bali

History was made last month with the formally unveiling and public presentation of the biography of Alain St.Ange, titled, Alain St.Ange – A Life in Tourism, in faraway Bali, Indonesia, during the debuting WTN Tourism Summit – TIME 2023. St.Ange is Seychelles former Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine.

He is one of Africa most renowned and tourism operators and experts, who is respected across the continent and the world for his vast experience and knowledge in tourism development and marketing. He is presently a respected tourism consultant and a sought-after speaker on the Speakers Circuit for Tourism, Sustainable Tourism Development and Aviation.

St.Ange, who was a former contender for the office of the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), has over the years been engaged in different tourism activities across the world and held various positions as well.

He was in February this year appointed as international technical consultant for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Ghana and tasked with helping the country become number one tourism destination in Africa. St.Ange was also in July 2023, named as African-Asian Union (AFASU) Vice Chairman for Tourism Division and Vice Chairman of AFASU Golden Awards Committee.

He was early in the year appointed as international consultant by the government of Ghana to help grow its tourism. The book was presented by St.Ange at the colourful ceremony that was witnessed by a lot of important international dignitaries and tourism professionals. Amidst them were the representative of the Bali Governor, H.E. Mr Fadjar Hutomo, Mrs Mudi Astuti, Head of WTN Bali Network, Dr Peter Tarlow, Head of Tourism and More Consulting (USA), Juergen Steinmetz of eTN News and the renowned SunX and envoy for Sustainable Tourism Centre, Jeffrey Lipman.

The Author of the biography, Pascal Viroleau of La Reunion, noted in his Preface: ‘‘This biography of Alain St.Ange dedicated on his life in tourism starts nevertheless from his early years as the La Digue Island boy, who was brought up to become a loving father and grandfather, and who rose through the ranks with hard work, tenacity, and an unwavering passion for Seychelles.

‘‘I am well placed to be the author of a biography of Alain St.Ange on his life in tourism. As the Head of Tourism of Reunion Island, and later as the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands, I worked closely with Alain St.Ange during his years as Director of Marketing and as Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Tourism Board, and later as the Seychelles Minister of Tourism and Culture, before his appointment as the Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine.

‘‘It was under his leadership, that I not only witnessed, but participated in the creation of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands where I was appointed CEO of this Regional Organisation I also followed and supported his bid to become the Secretary General of the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), and was present in Madrid, Spain when the announcement reached him that Seychelles had withdrawn his nomination to represent the islands just a day before these UNWTO election.

‘‘This is why I can say that in writing this biography I spent time as his friend collating after a series of interviews is a personal story of The Life of Alain St.Ange in Tourism. It is not only about his life he says that he has been proud of, but it is also about his family that helped shape him into the man he became.

‘‘Alain St.Ange says that his love for his- tory is why he agreed to sit and open up to place on record not only his life in tourism, but also the family who stood by him, his wife, Ginette St.Ange, née Michel and his daughters, Christine and Michelle.’’