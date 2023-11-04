Alaghodaro 2023: Bronze Carving Village, Holy Arousa Cathedral, Oba’s Palace, Other Historic Sites On Focus As Obaseki Leads Tour Of Benin City

For the first time in the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, concerted effort is being made by the governor to sell the tourist attractions of the state to the public. This is as the governor and media on tour some of some of the signature projects and unique tourist sites of the state, with Benin City in focus. This all most important one-day tour, tagged, Ancient City Tour, is billed as part of activities to mark the 2023 Alaghodaro Summit, which holds between November 8 and 12.

It is the seventh edition of the annual summit organised by the private sector in conjunction with the state government, to expose the economic potential of the state and draw investors to the state. With the theme, The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future, this year’s summit is the last edition to be celebrated under the leadership of Obaseki, and it will bring together the country’s crème de la crème, including investors, government officials, business leaders, and other key stakeholders to spotlight and review impacts of the government’s projects and programmes on the people and envision a prosperous future for Edo State.

In a statement, the Local Organising Committee for the 2023 Alaghodaro Summit, disclosed that the tour, which is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023, will provide a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the rich heritage and legacy of Edo State while showcasing most of the developmental projects carried out by the government of Edo State over the past seven years. The tour tagged, “Ancient City Tour,” is part of activities lined up for this year’s summit taking place in Benin City between Wednesday, November 8 and Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Some of the listed sites for visit include the Bronze Carving Village, Holy Arousa Cathedral (First Church), Agbado Market, and Oba’s Palace. According to the Chairperson, Local Organising Committee and Executive Secretary, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Limited/Gte, Eire Ifueko Alufohai her, ‘‘each of these sites, from the magnificent Palace of our great monarch, the Oba of Benin, to the Bronze Carving Village, and the Holy Arousa Cathedral also known as the first Church as well as the Agbado Market, bears a distinctive historical and cultural significance, mirroring Edo’s rich identity and heritage.’’

Others to be visited are developmental projects carried out by the Government of Edo State over the past seven years that have improved the livelihoods of millions of Edo people and placed the State on the path of sustainable and accelerated growth and development. Some of the projects include the Edo Modular Refinery in Ologbo, Ikpoba – Okha Local Government Area (LGA); Ossi- omo Power Plant in Ologbo, Ikpoba – Okha LGA; Edo Production Centre, Sapele Road, Benin City; Green Hill Farms in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha LGA; the Edo College of Nursing Sciences, Benin City;

the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City and the Edo GIS Office on Sapele Road, Benin City. Others are the Benin City Mall; Sapele Road; Golf Mew, Benin City; John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOP- SA), Benin City; Daisy Danjuma Women Centre, Benin City; State Civil Service Secretariat, Sapele Road, Benin City; High Court Complex, Benin City, and the Industrial Court on Okada Avenue, GRA, Benin City. Also on the tour list are the Benin Bus Terminal, Ring Road; Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and The Observer on Airport Road, Benin City, Tech Hub, Irhirhi, Benin City; Edo State Agriculture Hub, ADP Junction, Benin City and the MOWAA on Ezoti Street, Benin City.