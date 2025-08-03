Aladorin Land: Maharaj Ji Seeks Implementation Of Court Order

Worried by some recent reports accusing him of illegal acquisition of land in certain parts of Oyo State, Satguru Maharaj Ji has declared that all landed properties that belong to him in Oyo State were legitimately acquired with documents to back it up.

In a release he signed and made available to the Sunday Telegraph, Maharaj Ji noted that the reports have caused confusion among the public and have cast a shadow over the legacy of peace, love, and community development that he has built over decades.

He emphasized thus: “I am not a land grabber. I have never taken what does not belong to me”, asserting that the land in question at Aladorin Village which he was alleged to have illegally acquired, was lawfully acquired with appropriate documentation from the relevant authorities, and that members of his community have lived on the property peacefully for many years.

He explained that many organizations, individuals, and families have suddenly come out to claim the same land, saying it belongs to them. “Some of them are: I. A Com NIG Limited, Taofeek Akinbowale Olagoke, and the Oluyole Local Government.

“To obey the rule of law and to seek justice, I have taken this matter to the court of law, and the hearing is still ongoing. All our properties were acquired through legal, transparent means. We pay taxes and engage the local authorities at every step. Our spiritual organization adheres strictly to the rule of law and has never been involved in any illegal land acquisition practices”, the Spiritual Leader of One Love Family said.

Satguru emphasized that such false claims are not only defamatory but also dangerous, as they aim to incite public unrest and threaten the stability of the Maharaj Ji Village. He stressed that “the accusations are being pushed by individuals with vested interests who are uncomfortable with the light and truth we represent. When you accuse an innocent person of land grabbing, you undermine trust and sow division. This is not the way forward for Nigeria,” Maharaj Ji warned.

He recalled that land grabbers in large numbers invaded the land that belonged to him, located at Aladorin Village along the Ibadan-Lagos expressway, some years back, with casualties recorded on the part of the peace-loving followers of Maharaj Ji. And since then, the court case had begun with a quest to get justice for those gruesomely killed on the land.

The “Perfect Living Master”, then called on president Bola Tinubu, the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, traditional rulers, and community leaders, to intervene and let the issue of land grabbing be a thing of the past in Oyo state and Nigeria at large, emphasizing that no amount of lies or slander can shake his resolve to uplift humanity and guide people toward light and self-realization.

In his address, Satguru reminded the public of previous instances when false allegations were used as tools of suppression against spiritual leaders and freedom fighters.

Maharaj Ji urged the media to perform due diligence and verify facts before disseminating harmful stories that could mislead the public and damage reputations.

The spiritual leader also expressed concern for the broader implications of such unfounded claims on peace and intercommunal relations in the region.

Maharaj Ji noted that despite the ruling of the court, which directed that the land be vacated by those who occupied it from I. A Com Nig. Limited and other faceless individuals and their agents, with copies of the court’s directive forwarded to the police, yet I.A Com Nig. Limited and their proxies acted in defiance of the ruling of the court.

Maharaj Ji, who noted that justice, fairness, equity, and respect for the rule of law are the bedrock for the growth of any society, calls on the judiciary in Nigeria for the implementation of the court order.

