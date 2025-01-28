Aladekomo Wants Tinubu To Tackle Food, Drug Adulteration, Counterfeiting

Share

The founder of Chams Plc and SmartCity Plc, Demola Aladekomo, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address the proliferation of counterfeit and adulterated drugs, food items, and drinks.

The philanthropist said: “The widespread circulation of counterfeit and adulterated drugs, food items, and beverages in Nigeria has escalated to a national crisis.

“This existential threat endangers lives, undermines public trust, and risks the health of future generations. “It is time to declare a national emergency to address this alarming situation.”

Aladekomo stated that existing penalties do not cut it and asked for stricter laws and enforcement.

He said: “These include the mandatory prison sentences for counterfeiters, multimillion-naira fines proportional to the scale of harm caused, and asset seizure to dismantle counterfeit operations completely.”

Share

Please follow and like us: