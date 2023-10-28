Alaba Lawson’s Demise: We’ve Lost A Gem – Olubadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, CFR, Alli Okunmade II has described the death of Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chie Mrs Alaba Lawson as the loss of a gem to Nigeria in general and Yorubaland in particular.

This was contained in the immediate reaction of Olubadan to the sudden demise of the woman of substance on Saturday in a press statement made available to the media in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola.

Olubadan, who described the report of the death of the woman of fame and glamour as shocking and unbelievable noted that the fact that there’s nothing in the public space of recent suggestive of ill-health or anything untoward about her made the report painful and very sad.

Recalling the last time the late Chief Mrs Lawson, in her capacity as Iyalode of Yorubaland, led other women and groups from across the South Western part of the country to his Alarere residence to felicitate him on his ascension to the Olubadan throne, Oba Balogun maintained that her death is a monumental loss to Yoruba race in particular and Nigeria in general.

According to the statement, “The late woman leader was an entrepreneur of high class with focus and vision. Her love for the younger generation was impeccable and her respect for the traditional institution undiluted. She held the position of Iyalode of Yorubaland with gait and poise and offered the women folk unique leadership.

“Her death, no doubt would create a vacuum that would be difficult to fill because of her various engagements in diverse business areas, all of which she made a success of. Her activities in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry bear eloquent testimony to her relevance and contributions to humanity”, Olubadan stated further.

Oba Balogun also recalled her philanthropic gestures, describing such as imperishable legacy. He asked her immediate and extended families, the business community, the people and government of Ogun State, the Yoruba race, the beneficiaries of her humanitarian gestures and Nigerian government to take solace in the good life the late Chief Lawson lived.

“As painful and devastating as the death is, there’s nothing we can do as mortals than to thank our creator for blessing humanity with such a kind-hearted, humanist, committed, passionate and compassionate personality who left her feet on the sands of time and for being called back home at her appointed time by her creator.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of her gentle soul, I pray that our God would comfort all and grant all the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Oba Balogun further prayed.