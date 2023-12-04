Alaba Lawson’s Burial: Ogun Govt Announces Traffic Diversion

The Ogun State Government through the Ministry of Transportation has announced that Oke-Itoku Junction inbound in Sapon, Abeokuta, would not be accessible to traffic on Tuesday, December 5 and Thursday, December 8, 2023.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry Commissioner, Gbenga Dairo on Sunday, December 3 and made available to New Telegraph in Abeokuta, the state capital.

This move, according to the statement was to control the expected heavy flow of human and vehicular movement during the burial activities of the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson.

The event is scheduled to take place around the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba’s Palace, Sapon, on on Tuesday and Thursday.

Dairo said that consequently, from 2pm to 8pm on the said days, the inbound traffic from Ake and environs to Sapon will be diverted to Sapon/Ijemo-Agbadu/Ake near Oke-Itoku Junction, thereby temporarily converting it to two-way traffic for the duration of these events.

The statement partly read, “This is to notify the general public, particularly the motoring public, that Oke-Itoku Junction inbound Sapon will not be accessible to traffic on Tuesday, 5th and Thursday, 8th December 2023, due to the heavy flow of human and vehicular movement anticipated during the service of songs and other burial activities put in place for the late Iyalode of Egbaland, Chief Mrs Oluwaseun Alaba Lawson, scheduled to hold at the Osile Oke-Ona Egbas Palace, Sapon, on the said days.

“Consequently, inbound traffic from Ake and environs to Sapon will be diverted to Sapon/Ijemo-Agbadu/Ake near Oke-Itoku Junction, thereby temporarily converting it to two-way traffic for the duration of the event on each of the two days as stated below:

Day 1 (Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 2pm -8pm)

Day 2 (Thursday, December 8, 2023, 2pm-8pm)

“Nevertheless, TRACE ditto other safety and security agencies will be deployed along the routes in question to ensure effective and integrated traffic management to limit delays and traffic congestion.

“While pleading with members of the public and road users along the axis for their cooperation and understanding for any inconveniences this might cause, the Ogun State Government assures that the strategy put in place will minimise delay and guarantee orderliness.”