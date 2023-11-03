Alaba Lawson Was A Dutiful Member Of TASUED Governing Council – Rahmon Bello

The Pro-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Professor Rahmon Bello, has said that the late Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson, was a dutiful member of the Governing Council of the university, whose contributions would remain indelible in the annals of the university.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lawson, the Iyalode of Yorubaland, died last week at the age of 72.

Bello, who spoke during a recent visit of the members of the Governing Council and management of the university to the family of the late Iyalode in Abeokuta, the state capital, stated that Lawson was committed to the development of Ogun State in her lifetime.

“I knew Iyalode Lawson in 1994 when I came to serve in the state’s Executive Council. I knew her to be committed to the development of Ogun State because she worked with every government that has come to the state for the development of the state.

“I knew her in that capacity and she remained like that since then. We later met in the Governing Council of TASUED,” he said

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Banjo, said that Iyalode Lawson would be greatly missed by the university for her contributions to the development of the institution.

Banjo stated that the late Lawson left her footprints in the sand of time with her humanitarian gestures and love for humanity.

Bello, who led the TASUED team on the visit, however, promised that the institution would participate fully in the burial ceremony of the late Lawson.