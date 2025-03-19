Alaafin’s Wife Sues For Peace Among Oyo Residents

Share

The wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Abiwumi Owoade, has emphasized the need for residents of the Oyo metropolis to promote peace and communal harmony as a shared responsibility.

Ayaba Abiwumi stated that peace and unity are essential for community development, noting that peace serves as a fundamental asset for personal growth, societal progress, and the establishment of strong institutions.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch’s wife made this appeal during a sympathy visit to victims of a land dispute in Ilora, Afijio Local Government Area.

According to her, “Peace creates an enabling environment for human capital formation and infrastructural development. The time to build a robust, sustainable, and formidable communal unity is now, as all acts inimical to harmonious relationships must be discarded.”

She further urged Oyo residents to foster good relationships, emphasizing the transformative power of unity throughout history and contemporary society.

“As we navigate an increasingly interconnected and complex world, embracing unity is not just a romantic aspiration but a pragmatic imperative,” she said.

Continuing, she added: “Together, united in purpose and spirit, people find the strength to confront obstacles head-on, emerging stronger and more resilient. In this way, unity becomes a beacon of courage, lighting the path towards greater achievements and collective triumphs.

“Pooling resources, talents, and efforts enable people to tackle problems that may seem insurmountable alone. This collective strength empowers communities to achieve greater success and happiness together.”

Abiwumi further highlighted that one of the cardinal principles of Alaafin Owoade I is recognizing and celebrating shared humanity while valuing individual differences, stressing that true progress is achieved through collaboration and mutual respect.

“This requires fostering inclusive dialogues, bridging divides, and cultivating a culture of respect and empathy.

“By working together and standing united in the face of challenges, individuals can overcome obstacles, realize their full potential, and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

“In essence, unity is a catalyst for growth and the foundation upon which success is built. It serves as a source of courage and strength, empowering individuals to face challenges with resilience and determination.”

The statement further disclosed that on behalf of Alaafin Owoade, cash donations of ₦50,000 were presented to each of the victims.

It also noted that land disputes between Afijio and Oyo indigenes had been a recurring issue even before the emergence of the new Alaafin, with several people falling victim to violent clashes.

