Alaafin’s Grandson, Oyo Speaker, Celebrate PDP Chieftain, Dare Adeleke On Birthday

The grandson of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu, has joined political leaders and dignitaries in celebrating Hon. Dare Adeleke, Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Federal Constituency Matters, on the occasion of his birthday.

The colourful celebration, which brought together prominent figures from politics, traditional institutions, and the business community, was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Among those present were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and the Chairman of Ido Local Government, Hon. Sheriff Adeojo, who, alongside others, joined in honouring Adeleke.

Prince Oladigbolu, in his goodwill message, described Adeleke as a consistent leader whose efforts have strengthened the political structure of Oyo State.

According to him, Adeleke’s loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his years of service in various capacities stand as testimony to his unwavering dedication to both governance and party unity.

The royal prince noted that Adeleke has played a vital role in bridging the gap between government and the grassroots through his position as Special Adviser on Federal Constituency Matters, ensuring that communities across the state feel the impact of governance.

He emphasised that Adeleke’s contributions go beyond politics, highlighting his reputation for accessibility and his willingness to support individuals and communities irrespective of political affiliations.

“Hon. Dare Adeleke is not only a party stalwart but also a friend of the people, someone who consistently lends his influence to the progress of our state,” Oladigbolu said.

The grandson of the Alaafin also commended Adeleke for his earlier stewardship as Chairman of Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Services, where, according to him, he displayed uncommon commitment to public service delivery.

Prince Oladigbolu prayed for Adeleke’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength, urging him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of programmes that will further impact lives across Oyo State.

He remarked that Adeleke’s life of service inspires both the young and old, adding that the celebrant’s story reflects resilience, loyalty, and selfless leadership.

“The royal’s tribute gave the celebration added significance, with the grandson of the Alaafin of Oyo lending his voice in praise of Adeleke, a gesture that highlighted the depth of respect the celebrant commands.

The birthday gathering, which served as a convergence point for top PDP stakeholders, lawmakers, and council officials, was seen as both a celebration of Adeleke’s personal milestones and a recognition of his enduring relevance in the political and social life of Oyo State.