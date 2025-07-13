Alaafin’s Grandson, Oladigbolu, Wins African Entrepreneur Award

…Dedicates honour to new Alaafin

Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, a distinguished mariner, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and grandson of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, was on Saturday honoured with the African Entrepreneur Award at the 2025 edition of the African Illustrious Awards held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prominent Oyo Prince, who has built a multifaceted career spanning maritime, real estate, energy, and philanthropy, dedicated the award to the current Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, acknowledging both his family’s storied heritage and the leadership of the new monarch.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Oladigbolu expressed profound gratitude for the honour, describing it as both a validation of a life dedicated to service and a call to greater responsibility.

Reflecting on his family’s enduring legacy and his personal mission, he remarked: “This award is a powerful reminder that every dream rooted in service and integrity is attainable.

“I accept it not merely for myself, but on behalf of the great Oyo royal house and the countless young Africans striving to make a difference.

“I dedicate it to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, whose leadership continues to guide us all, and to my grandfather, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, whose legacy still lights our path.”

He continued: “For me, entrepreneurship is about building people, creating opportunities, and improving lives.

“I am humbled that our work through Royal Colony Homes, Ocean Track, Alkafiz Energy, KAF Foundation, and other initiatives has touched lives and inspired hope across communities.

“This honour calls us to do even more, to keep believing in Africa’s greatness. My sincere thanks to My Media Africa, my team, my family, and above all, God. Together, let us keep building an Africa our children will be proud of.”

The African Illustrious Awards, convened by My Media Africa, is one of the continent’s most prestigious honours, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations for exceptional achievements in leadership, business, philanthropy, academia, community development, technology, agriculture, and more.

Prince Oladigbolu’s recognition as African Entrepreneur of the Year reflects both his business ingenuity and his deep commitment to societal development.

Born into the illustrious Oyo royal dynasty, he is the son of Prince Azeez Akano Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu, the only son of Ayaba Omowe, and grandson of the 40th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu.

His noble lineage connects him closely to the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and to the current Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, who is his first cousin.

Educated at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos, and the Regional Maritime University, Accra, Ghana, Prince Oladigbolu built an early career as a transatlantic seafarer, serving as a third officer aboard various sea-going vessels.

This maritime experience became the foundation for his later business ventures, which have spanned marine services, energy, real estate, media, and philanthropy.

Today, Prince Oladigbolu is the Managing Director of Royal Colony Homes Limited, a pioneering Nigerian real estate firm known for innovative, accessible property acquisition through instalment payment schemes.

He also chairs the Board of Directors of Ocean Track Holdings, a reputable marine equipment supplier, and is CEO of Alkafiz Energy Limited, playing a vital role in Nigeria’s energy sector.

In addition, he leads Captain Black Heavy Duty (CCL) and Afcom Media Limited, where he integrates education, cultural advocacy, and social development through media innovations.

His influence extends into the NGO sector, where through the KAF Foundation, he has worked to expand access to information in underserved communities, promote social cohesion, empower youth, and support gender equality, particularly in Nigeria’s western and northern regions.

A proponent of youth empowerment and one of the earliest Nigerian adopters of digital investment technologies, Prince Oladigbolu continues to champion economic development, national unity, and the preservation of local culture.

Speaking at the award presentation, the organisers praised Prince Oladigbolu for “embodying the spirit of African entrepreneurship, combining innovation, leadership, and a deep sense of responsibility to society.”

A representative of My Media Africa noted that the awards aim to “identify and celebrate Africans who have made significant contributions and left lasting impacts” through a rigorous selection process that ensures only the most deserving individuals and organisations are recognised.

As the African Illustrious Awards continues to shine a spotlight on excellence across the continent, Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu’s story stands out as a powerful example of how heritage, vision, and entrepreneurship can come together to create meaningful change.