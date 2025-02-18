Alaafin’s Coronation Not Tied to Osun Monarch’s Authorization, Palace Clarifies

Share

The Media Team of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has issued a strong rebuttal to a recent online report claiming that the coronation of the new Alaafin is in jeopardy due to the “Unknown whereabouts” of the Ipetumodu monarch in Osun State.

In a statement released to New Telegraph, the palace dismissed the allegations as “Wicked, false, and baseless.”

The report, which suggested that the absence of the Ipetumodu monarch since 2024 might impede the coronation, claimed that tradition mandates the new Alaafin receive a sword of authority from the reigning Ipetumodu monarch before ascending the throne.

The palace clarified that there is no historical basis for such a claim, emphasizing that the coronation process is not dependent on the Ipetumodu monarch’s participation.

The statement further described the report as a distortion of historical facts, aimed at sowing discord and disrupting the upcoming coronation ceremony.

According to the palace, the process of the Alaafin’s ascension to the throne begins with a series of traditional rites, including visits to the homes of key royal figures such as Baba Iyaji (Head of Royal Families), Ona Isokun (a royal chief), and Ona Onimole (the Alaafin’s chief herbalist).

The spiritual fortification culminates at the royal palace with the main rites (Ipebi), followed by a visit to Koso, where the Alaafin-elect receives the ancient crowns.

Additionally, the Alaafin-elect will receive the sword of authority from a designated house in the Ajagba area, and only after these rites will the coronation ceremony take place.

The palace affirmed that there is no involvement of the Ipetumodu monarch in this critical part of the process.

The Media Team urged the public to disregard the misleading online report, emphasizing that the spread of misinformation can harm the reputation and peace of the community.

They also called on indigenes of Oyo town to remain vigilant against those attempting to destabilize relationships and hinder progress for selfish motives.

