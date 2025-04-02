Alaafin’ll Support Women’s Empowerment – Abiwumi

Share

The wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Abiwumi Owoade, has said that her husband, Akeem Abimbola Owoade, is ready to encourage and support any initiative that enhances women’s economic power, enabling them to develop self-esteem, confidence, and fully exhibit their God-given potential.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, Abiwumi made this known while addressing women in Oyo on the crucial role of women in nation-building.

She emphasized that women have consistently displayed ingenuity and creativity in adapting to various situations both at the household and social levels thereby fostering an environment where democracy and good governance can thrive.

She said: “As women, we constitute a dynamic breeding ground within the framework of any movement for change. Women perform indispensable roles in society as mothers, custodians, and shapers of the future.

“In Nigeria, the female population is currently estimated at about 55 million, a significant figure considering the nation’s total population of approximately 140 million.

“It is indisputable that empowering women means empowering the nation, as they are an essential group in national development.”

Ayaba Owoade further stated: “There is hardly any culture, East or West, where women are not home builders. As home builders, we are therefore ‘nation builders.’

“In addition to the five sensory organs given to all human beings, women are also endowed with a distinct ability—the power of adaptability—to perceive and prevent their families from danger.

“A wise woman builds her house, but a foolish one pulls it down with her own hands. To successfully build a happy home, a woman plays a major role.

“It is crucial to understand that wisdom is essential in creating a joyful home.”

She continued: “A woman is expected to love her husband and children unconditionally. Love should not be based solely on what she receives from her husband or on favorable circumstances.

“Likewise, a woman must be available to her husband and should not deny him his marital rights.”

Acknowledging that women possess qualities and strengths comparable to men, Owoade emphasized that God has ordained that wives should submit to their husbands.

She said: “Every woman has the role of being a wife and mother—nurturing godly children and guiding them in the right way.

“It is her responsibility to teach and train both boys and girls. A good wife should be a trusted confidant and a valuable counselor to her husband. God expects us to be reliable helpers and wise advisors.”

She also cautioned women: “Even if you are the one paying all the bills, when provoked, control your tongue.

“You cannot sell out members of your household cheaply and still expect to buy them back at a high price with gain. God expects us to be trusted helpers and wise counselors.”

Owoade called on the three tiers of government to create an enabling environment for women and to intensify awareness campaigns among rural dwellers to encourage their meaningful participation in national development, ensuring a bright and stable future.

“Any initiative that improves women’s economic power will not only be encouraged but also fully supported by my husband, Oba Owoade.

“This will enable women to realize their full potential and contribute positively to nation-building.”

