Alaafin Urges Women Entrepreneurs To Drive Economic Growth

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade I, has urged women entrepreneurs to work creatively and diligently to boost Nigeria’s economy and play active roles in governance.

He gave the charge during a royal visit by the Gbájéníyì of Egbaland, High Chief Temitope Fawehinmi, and her entourage at his private residence in Boroboro, Oyo town.

Oba Owoade emphasized that the call has become imperative due to the exponential growth of women in society, stressing the need for them to convert their demographic advantage into prosperity.

“There is a need for active participation of women in government at all levels to grow the economy through entrepreneurial skills,” the monarch said. “They must translate their numerical strength into prosperity for themselves and for the nation at large.”

He cited High Chief Fawehinmi as a shining example of female excellence in entrepreneurship.

“Other women should take a cue from the Gbájéníyì of Egbaland, who has carved a niche for herself through entrepreneurship and is making her mark globally,” he added.

Commenting on the significance of the visit, the Alaafin described it as a reflection of the unity and shared heritage of the Yoruba people.

In her remarks, Fawehinmi—who is the first Gbájéníyì of Egbaland and Financial Inclusion Ambassador of the Presidential Committee for the Aso Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion—said the visit was to complement the Alaafin’s vision for women, particularly in the areas of economic empowerment and social inclusion.

She also highlighted the thriving network of Gbájéníyì women across Nigeria and encouraged Oyo women to become part of the growing movement.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Olori Alaafin of Oyo, Iyaloja of Oyo Kingdom Folasade Adeyemi; former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Adekunle Ogunmola; Special Adviser to the Alaafin, Rotimi Osuntola; Federal RepresentativeAkeem ‘Skimeh’ Adeyemi; as well as members of the Oyomesi, Baálęs, Mogajis, and royal family.

Share