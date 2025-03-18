New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Alaafin Unveils Official…

Alaafin Unveils Official Title Ahead Coronation

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade, has unveiled his official title as he prepares to be coronated by the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday, March 17, saying Oba Owoade would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty, Owoade I.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the proper manner of addressing the Alaafin for all activities and in the media is exactly as follows:

HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY,
IKU BABA YEYE,
OBA ABIMBOLA AKEEM OWOADE I
ALAAFIN OF OYO.

“The number after OWOADE is the Roman Numeral One (I), not the English Number
One (1).

“The public is enjoined to adhere strictly to use the wordings as exactly as stated above and without adding prefix or suffix to any of the names as stated above,” the statement read.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Police Arrest Suspected Female Gunrunner 
Read Next

Ogujimi Pledges To Tap From Experience Of Past AGF
Share
Copy Link
×