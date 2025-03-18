Alaafin Unveils Official Title Ahead Coronation

Share

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade, has unveiled his official title as he prepares to be coronated by the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday, March 17, saying Oba Owoade would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty, Owoade I.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the proper manner of addressing the Alaafin for all activities and in the media is exactly as follows:

HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY,

IKU BABA YEYE,

OBA ABIMBOLA AKEEM OWOADE I

ALAAFIN OF OYO.

“The number after OWOADE is the Roman Numeral One (I), not the English Number

One (1).

“The public is enjoined to adhere strictly to use the wordings as exactly as stated above and without adding prefix or suffix to any of the names as stated above,” the statement read.

