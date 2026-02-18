Alaafin Underscores Simultaneous Observance Of Lent, Ramadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has felicitated Muslims and Christians on the simultaneous commencement of Ramadan and the Lent period.

In a message issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch said the simultaneous occurrence of Lent and Ramadan serves as a powerful, rare opportunity to highlight shared values between Christianity and Islam.

According to him, “It acts as a bridge for interfaith dialogue, fostering mutual respect, empathy, and social cohesion. Both traditions emphasise fasting, self-discipline, and deep prayer as a way to draw closer to God.

“While methods differ—Lent involves partial fasting/abstinence, while Ramadan requires total daytime abstinence—the spiritual goal of purification is the same. Both seasons focus on repentance, charity, and generosity, reinforcing a common commitment to serving the community and helping the poor.

“This period encourages Christians and Muslims to reflect on their common humanity, breaking down stereotypes and promoting a culture of peace, especially in diverse societies. The overlap acts as a reminder that faith can unite rather than divide, strengthening community ties”

The Paramount Ruler urged the adherents of the two religions to live to demonstrate a greater spirit of tolerance and firmer commitment to peaceful coexistence, which he describes as the prerequisite for unity and love in Nigeria.

“Abstention from eating and drinking should go a long way to create empathy from the rich towards the poor, making the well-to-do appreciate the conditions of millions who go hungry because of poverty,” the Royal Father said, while also urging them to extend the lessons of the fasting period beyond Ramadan and Lent.

Speaking on Nigeria’s current challenges, Oba Owoade urged Nigerians to be good ambassadors of Islam by demonstrating the spirit of tolerance, love, respect for others and firmer commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The Paramount Ruler, who commended the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for its determination, focus and unrelenting commitment towards turning around the economy for the good of all, admonished Nigerians to have hope and faith in God, adding that things would turn around for the better for individuals, families, states and the nation.

He noted that Nigeria’s diversity should be translated into love, and religion should be a vehicle for cementing love and harmony amongst the people.

“The greatest tribute both Christians and Muslims can pay to Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad is to live by his example of a pacifist spirit and tolerance.

“These are the tools with which to strengthen the pillars of Nigeria’s unity. There is no religion in the world that doesn’t preach love, but practice has far greater impact on perception than precept”.