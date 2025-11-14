Alaafin Turbans Akintola Chief Imam Of Oyo Land

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has turbaned Alhaji Bilaan Oseni Akinola as the new Chief Imam of Oyo Land.

According to a release signed by Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, made available to New Telegraph, the turbaning which took place on Thursday at the Alaafin’s residence, Boroboro area of Oyo town, was witnessed by many dignitaries from various walks of life, in confirmation of his recent appointment by the monarch.

The new Chief Imam, a legal practitioner, who was selected after he had passed through the due screening test, was born on 15th of April 1965 to Alhaji Shaykh Imam Bilaal Akano Ogunbado of Imam Ogunbado Compound, Akeugberu Oyo. He holds an L.L.B degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1992 and studied at the Arabic Institute of Nigeria, Elekuro, Ibadan, in 1987.

He had previously worked as a professional tutelage and practical pupilage under Barrister Niyi Badmus & Co in Ibadan between 1995 to 2000, and had worked as a prepayment officer handling legal correspondence of the Federal public service at the defunct National Electric Power Authority NEPA, which later metamorphosed into the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

Outlining his vision, the new Chief Imam of Oyo Land emphasised that his mission is not to introduce new doctrines but to ensure strict adherence to the Qur’an and the Hadith of the Prophet (SAW). “Islam is complete and has been complete for centuries. My role is to ensure that our members align with the dictates of the Qur’an”, he said.

He further urged unity within the Muslim Ummah, calling for an end to bigotry and ethnic sentiments. He also offered a strong reminder to all government officials on accountability, saying, “Public office is a trust from Allah, not an opportunity for personal gain. Leaders must prioritise the welfare of the people at all times”.

In his address, Oba Owoade called on all Muslims in Oyo Land to drum support for the new leadership of the mosque.