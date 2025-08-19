Alaafin To Ooni: Revoke Chieftaincy Title Conferred On Sanusi Within 48 Hours

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I yesterday criticised last Saturday’s conferment of the Okanlomo of Yorubaland on businessman Dotun Sanusi by the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a statement, the Alaafin described the action as a “direct affront” to his authority, stressing that the power to grant titles across Yorubaland rests solely with him.

He issued the Ooni a 48- hour ultimatum to revoke the title, warning that failure to comply would prompt further action. Oba Owoade said:

“The Ooni of Ife is behaving as if there is no Authority to check and call him to order, and because of that ‘above the law’ syndrome of his, he is in the habit of walking on everybody’s back including the apex court in the country.

“The Supreme Court had ruled on the exclusive preserve of the Alaafin to confer chieftaincy title that covers the entire Yorubaland on anyone.

“The instrument of office presented to Oba Ogunwusi, during his installation, specifically limits his traditional area of authority to the Oranmiyan Local Government, which has now been split into three local governments – Ife Central, Ife North and Ife South.”