Alaafin To Empower 2,000 Youths In Vocational Skills

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Abimbola Akeem Owoade, in collaboration with NEXT UP NAIJA EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM, is set to empower about 2,000 youths in various vocations with a view to boosting employment opportunities.

A press release issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, made available to Saturday Telegraph, stated that the 2,000 youths will be trained for two months in vocations such as hair making, barbing, SPA management, cream and soap, make up, catering, pastry, shoe making, driving, tailoring and security matters.

The release further stated that registration for the empowerment which will begin between April 28th and May 28th, will be held at the Palace in Oyo town.

This is an attestation of Alaafin’s concern for the youths who are often called the potential leaders of the nation, hence their role in building a sustainable economic development is essential by integrating them into the national policies and decision making.

This, according to Oba Owoade is because they constitute the major resource base for any country that wants to embark on any meaningful development project.

In his words, the Alaafin said “young people must be trained and as quickly as possible, to provide leadership in economic development projects.

“They must be developed intellectually, morally,, socially and with relevant skills to face a rapidly advancing technological world’.

“With self-employment, the monarch said youths can also contribute to the upkeep of their families”, adding that entrepreneurship is a major avenue to increasing the rate of economic growth, create job opportunities, reduce import of manufactured goods and decrease the trade deficits that result from such imports”, Alaafin stressed.

