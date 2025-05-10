Alaafin Thanks Tinubu, Makinde, Others For Coronation Support

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, has expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, traditional rulers, the Local Organising Committee (LOC), and other dignitaries whose presence and support made his coronation ceremony colourful and memorable.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity at the palace, Bode Durojaiye, Oba Owoade conveyed his appreciation through a formal letter to all who participated in the historic event.

He also reaffirmed his dedication to advancing the welfare and prosperity of the Oyo Kingdom and the entire Yoruba race.

The monarch specifically thanked President Tinubu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and the government and people of Oyo State led by Governor Makinde for their goodwill and support.

He also acknowledged the presence and contributions of traditional rulers, dignitaries, and invited guests who honoured the occasion.

Oba Owoade further appreciated the Yoruba diaspora community for their unwavering support, as well as his subjects, invited guests, members of the organising committee, volunteers, and everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

In his words: “Your presence, support, and goodwill messages have not only touched my heart and filled me with joy, but they have also projected the richness of our cultural heritage and our shared commitment to the legacy of our ancestors.

“The coronation ceremony was a grand success because of your contributions—as our fathers would say, ‘a tree does not make a forest.’ It was a celebration of our rich Yoruba culture and heritage, and a testament to the enduring bond between our kingdom and the global community.

“As I begin my reign, I am committed to promoting the welfare and prosperity of our kingdom and the entire Yoruba race. I look forward to your continued support and partnership,” the Alaafin declared.

