Alaafin Tasks New Oniko Of Ikolaje On Visionary Rulership

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has advised the newly elected Oniko of Ikolaje, Idiroko Yewa, in Ogun State, Oba Sunday Adekanmbi, to lead with the wisdom of the ancients and the vision of a modern leader towards ensuring unprecedented development and peace in the community.

In a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin prayed for the monarch’s reign to be marked by wisdom, unity, compassion, and progress for all his subjects.

He said, “Your Majesty, it is my esteemed privilege to offer my warmest congratulations on your ascension to the throne. This historic moment heralds a new era of prosperity, justice, and peace under your leadership.

“A new chapter begins for our kingdom, anchored in the strength of our traditions and the promise of your leadership. May your reign inspire greatness, unity, and hope in every corner of the realm. Like the morning sun that never tires, may your reign consistently bring light, progress, and peace to our beloved land.

“Congratulations on a well-deserved mandate. Your tenacity and dedication have earned you this throne. We look forward to a transformative era where your wise counsel brings prosperity to your people.

“All hail the King! May your reign be long, fruitful, and peaceful. May God grant you the wisdom of Solomon to rule with compassion and justice. Ki ade pe lori, ki bata pe lese, ki irukere Oba di okinni (May the crown stay long on your head, may the sandals stay long on your feet, may the king’s flywheel turn into a monkey’s tail.

“The entire Yewaland, including Ilaro, Imeko, Aiyetoro, Imasai, Igbogila, Ipokia, Alari, Oyotedo, Idiroko and beyond are populated by the Oyos right from Oyo- Ile”