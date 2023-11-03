Alaafin Stool: Oyo Crt Strikes Out Basorun, 4 Others’ Suit Against Makinde, Ors

Following their absence in court to diligently prosecute the case brought against Governor Seyi Makinde and others by the Head of Oyo Kingmakers,

Basorun, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola and four others on the installation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, an Oyo State High Court sitting in Oyo Town, yesterday struck out the case.

Other claimants with the Basorun who are insisting that they had concluded screening and have chosen an Alaafin-Elect amidst criticisms are Chief Wakeel Oyedepo, Akinniku of Oyo; High Chief Amuda Yusuf, Areago Basorun; Chief Waheed Oyetunjii and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau (Baale Alapo).

The government sued had insisted that due process must be followed in the choice of an Oba to succeed Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemo III who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022, at age 83.

The lead Counsel to the claimants, Kunle Sobaloju (SAN) who was represented in the Court had earlier sought the withdrawal of suit HOY/38/2023 to be substituted with a fresh suit. He had argued that a fresh suit was filed in replacement of the old ones.

He had on Monday requested the maintenance of status quo on the two motions filed pending before the Court, but his prayers could not be granted as the defence counsel argued that they were yet to file their counter affidavit on the exparte motion.

It is on this premise that Justice Ladiran Akintola struck out the case and informed the Counsel that the date for the hearing of the fresh suit would be communicated.

Even though counsel to the claimants wanted the case to be heard, Justice Akintola said that the case file had to be looked into before fixing the date.

The defendants were represented in the Court by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Abiodun Aikomo.