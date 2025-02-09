Alaafin Stool: Owoade Sues Makinde, Others Over Alleged Unlawful Appointment

Share

The legal battle over the prestigious Alaafin of Oyo stool has intensified as Prince Ismaila Olamilekan Owoade, an aspirant for the throne, has taken Governor Seyi Makinde and 19 others to court, challenging what he claims was an unlawful selection process that excluded him.

Prince Owoade who is contending against the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo alleged that due process was truncated by the governor.

He added that the selection process violated the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961 and the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The legal action, instituted by Owoade’s counsel, Bamidele Ogundele, is currently before Justice Jimoh Adesina of the Oyo State High Court, with the hearing scheduled for March 11, 2025.

In his statement of claim, Owoade argued that the selection process ignored a crucial step, the Baba Iyaji of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja, who, according to the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, must present the most qualified candidate to the Kingmakers (Oyo Mesi) for final approval.

The claimant is therefore asking the court to, “To restrain Prince Abimbola Owoade (4th defendant) and Prince Lukman Ayinla Gbadegesin (5th defendant from parading themselves as the Alaafin of Oyo since their appointment allegedly violated chieftaincy laws.

“To nullify the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade and the presentation of his staff of office, declaring them illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

“To compel Governor Makinde, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to complete the selection process correctly—allowing Baba Iyaji to present the rightful candidate as mandated by the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

“To mandate the re-evaluation of the selection process, ensuring that the chieftaincy laws are followed.”

Aside from Governor Makinde, the lawsuit names 19 other defendants, including:

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Oyo State, Prince Abimbola Owoade (4th defendant), Prince Lukman Ayinla Gbadegesin (5th defendant), Prince Yusuf Layinka (Basorun of Oyo) and several other high-ranking Oyo chiefs, and Atiba Local Government.

According to Prince Owoade, the defendants allegedly failed to follow due process, leading to an unlawful appointment that disregarded the role of Baba Iyaji in the selection process.

Prince Owoade, in his legal offensive, insisted that the Baba Iyaji of Oyo plays a crucial role in selecting the next Alaafin.

Concerning the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, Baba Iyaji, he said, must conduct a transparent screening among the eligible princes, select the most qualified candidate in consultation with the ruling house, and present the chosen candidate and other contenders to the Kingmakers, led by the Basorun of Oyo.

Prince Owoade claimed that this process was ignored, making the entire appointment illegitimate.

