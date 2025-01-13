Alaafin Stool: Makinde Vows To Prosecute Bribe Collectors

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to prosecute those who collected bribes during the Alaafin selection process to destabilise the traditional institution of the state.

The Governor’s remark followed reports that a sum of ₦15 million was allegedly offered to some chiefs by a contender for the Alaafin stool.

Makinde issued the stern warning during the official presentation of the Staff of Office and Certificate of Appointment to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

New Telegraph had earleir reported that the ceremony was held on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Government Secretariat, Ibadan. Oyo State Capital.

Describing the Alaafin throne as pivotal to Yoruba heritage, Governor Makinde expressed disappointment over allegations of bribery involving some chiefs, condemning it as an attempt to destabilize the revered traditional institution.

“I met the Prince for the first time yesterday. The Alaafin of Oyo stool is important to the entire Yoruba race.

“Those who collected money to destabilize our traditional institution will be prosecuted,” Makinde stated emphatically.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the integrity of Yoruba traditional institutions, vowing to take legal action against anyone found guilty of compromising the process.

He praised the meticulous selection of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, emphasizing that the decision was made in the best interest of the Oyo people and Yoruba heritage.

The installation ceremony was attended by notable Yoruba leaders, traditional rulers, and residents of Oyo, marking a new chapter in the history of the ancient kingdom.

