Alaafin Stool: Kingmaker Endorses Prince Ladigbolu Okobiiya

As the race for the next Alaafin of Oyo continues a king maker, Chief Adebayo Omisore, has endorsed the candidacy of Prince Ladigbolu Sule Omotosho Okobiiya, a UK-based businessman.

Though the Agunloye Ruling House, Alaafin, Oyo State are yet to decide who will be the hair of the family in anticipation for the crown of the Alaafin of Oyo, there are however, strong indications that the onus may fall on Prince Ladigbolu Okobiiya. According to Chief Omisore, the young man is capable enough to be the next Alaafin.

Prince Ladigbolu Okobiiya, a 40-yearold man who relocated to the United Kingdom in 2014, is a former banker with the FCMB before relocating to the UK to further his studies Now a serial entrepreneur who is into multiple businesses, he is now at the forefront to be the next Alaafin of Oyo. Many of the chiefs in the ruling house of Okobiiya family are unanimous and in agreement on his choice

“He looks more capable and ready to be the next king of this our great Town, the Oyo. He is experienced and loved by his people. Infact he is a man of the people, reason why he is the choice of the family,” one of the chiefs said.

A graduate of Business Administration from Lagos State Polytechnic, Prince Ladigbolu has always been a man of the people, he has done a lot of human services which did not go unnoticed by the people.

Though he is based in the UK, his dexterity of human services is been felt in his home town as he is known for his humanity.

