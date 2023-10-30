Alaafin Stool: Court Hears Suit By Basorun, Others Against Makinde

Oyo State High Court sitting in Oyo will today hear a suit filed by Basorun of Oyo and, four Oyo kingmakers against Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Ministry of Local Government.

The applicants are; Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka, High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo

(Lagunna of Oyo), High Chief Amuda Yusuf (Akinniku of Oyo), High Chief Wahab Oyetunji (Areago Basorun; (Warrant Chief stands in for Asipa of Oyo), and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau (Alapo of Oyo) stands in Alapinni of Oyo).

The applicants have sought among other things, an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendants, their officers, agents, servants, and or privies from aborting the process for the selection/appointment of the candidate for filling the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo duly conducted by the Kingmakers of Alafin of Oyo Chieftaincy and or removing the claimantsas Kingmakers of the Alafin of Oyo or dissolving the Oyomesi in Council; and or appointing or selecting warrant chiefs to conduct or start a fresh process or exercise for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo pending the hearing and determination of Motion on notice for interlocutor injunction filed contemporaneously with this application.

An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendants or any person whosoever by themselves, their servants, agents, assigns and or privies or otherwise howsoever called from recognizing and or approving any candidate other than the candidate selected/appointed by the Kingmakers of Alafin of Oyo Chieftaincy after a duly conducted process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin of Oyo in accordance with the native law and custom and Chieftaincy Declaration of Alain of Oyo Chieftaincy pending the hearing and determination of pending the hearing and determination of the substantive case.

An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents or any person whosoever by themselves,

their servants, agents, assigns and or privies or otherwise howsoever called from harassing, disturbing, preventing or stopping the claimants from carrying on their traditional functions and responsibilities as Kingmakers of Alafin of Oyo. Chieftaincy pending the hearing and determination of pending the hearing and determination of the substantive case.

the grounds upon which this application is sought are: That the process for the filling of the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Is regulated by the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961. The Claimants and the other two kingmakers have unanimously on 30% September 2022 at the meeting of the Kingmakers in accordance with the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration, 1961, the Kingmakers/OyolMessi selected/appointed Prince Lukuman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The Defendants are harassing and intimidating the Claimants to change their choice of candidate for the Alaafin of Oyo contrary to the duly completed process in accordance with the Chieftaincy. Declaration of 1961 which produced a candidate for the filling of the vacant stool of Alafin Oyo.