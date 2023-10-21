Alaafin Stool: Absence Of Judge Stalls Hearing Of Suit Filed By Nine Royal Families

The lawsuit filed by nine royal families over the selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo was on Thursday delayed due to the absence of the presidential judge.

It would be recalled that the Alaafin stool became vacant following the passing of Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi in April 2022, at the age of 83.

The selection process for the 46th Alaafin of Oyo has begun, and nine of the 11 royal families within the Abiodun Atiba dynasty are requesting the inclusion of their members in the selection process.

The nine families contended that allowing only the Alowolodu and Agunloye families to produce the Alaafin of Oyo was an unfair practice.

This led three representatives from the nine families, collectively known as the Atiba 9, to file a lawsuit in the Oyo State High Court in Oyo town to advocate for their inclusion in the selection process.

The representatives from the Atiba 9 are requesting a court order that instructs the state government to revise the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration to incorporate the nine royal families.

They are basing their argument on the 1976 State Executive Council Resolution, which deemed the declaration faulty for not including these nine families.

The families are seeking an order voiding the declaration and rendering it invalid for the selection of a new Alaafin.

The absence of the presiding judge, however, stalled the hearing on Thursday.

The court subsequently gave November 28 as the new hearing date.