Alaafin Set To Begin Traditional Rites Ahead Coronation

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade is set to arrive in the country from Canada to begin the mandatory traditional rites ahead of his coronation on April 5.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, last month confirmed Owoade’s selection for the throne by presenting him with his certificate of appointment and staff of office as the 46th Alaafin.

A statement by his media office yesterday said the monarch would visit several houses to offer sacrifices, make appeasements, and even sleep over at some of the houses to carry out some night rites.

“Following these rituals, the new Alaafin will proceed to Ipebi, a seclusion period within the palace where the final traditional rites will take place.

“After performing the traditional rites at some traditional homes in Oyo town, the new Alaafin will then enter Ipebi (seclusion) for the conclusion of the traditional rites within a secluded part of the Alaafin palace.”

It said the Ipebi rituals would mark the pinnacle of the traditional processes before the monarch is officially crowned.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development, Terry Duguid, paid a courtesy call on the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Owoade in Canada.

