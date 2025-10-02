Alaafin Seeks Unity, Warns Against Ethnic Divisions

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade yesterday called on politicians to rise above ethnic and sectional sentiments but be more pragmatic in finding solutions to the country’s many problems.

According to him, national growth and development depend largely on the good sense of justice, moral worth and responsibility; conscientiousness, devotion to duty, selflessness, probity and honesty by the leaders and citizens.

The monarch said this in his message to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary. He called for maximisation of the benefits of diversity to save the country from the precipice of disintegration. Oba Owoade said: “As a people, we must also judge our fellow Nigerians, not by their ethnic origins but by the content of their characters.”