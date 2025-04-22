Alaafin Seeks CCTV Cameras Along Fiditi –Oyo Road

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Owoade has appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to install Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras between Oyo and Fiditi to help tackle the security challenges facing the state.

During his visit to Makinde in his private residence in Ibadan at the weekend, the monarch told the governor that the cameras had been installed between Ibadan and Fiditi, hence the need to have the video surveillance in Oyo State.

The Alaafin said: “I want to appeal to the State Government for the installation of CCTV cameras between Oyo and Fiditi. “These cameras had been installed between Ibadan and Fiditi towns.”

He extolled the governor’s virtues, describing him as “a man with an objective bent of mind, who is extremely curious and always on the quest for truth.”

Owoade, who was accompanied by his wife, Ayaba Abiwunmi, noted that whilst remaining faithful to personal principles, the governor is “ever ready to succumb to superior argument if logic and evidence are compelling enough.

