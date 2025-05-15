Share

Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, grandson of Alaafin Ladigbolu, has issued a stern warning to the Oyo State government and the five members of the State House of Assembly who are pushing for the rotation of the chairmanship of the Council of Obas.

According to Prince Oladigbolu, “The Alaafin would not participate if any hypocritical and politically motivated rotation of chairmanship is passed into law.”

He stressed, “The Alaafin elevated Baale Ibadan to the status of Oba, now Olubadan. Olubadan can never in any way be in any competition of rotation with his forever boss, the Alaafin.”

Highlighting the historical significance of the title Soun of Ogbomoso, he explained, “The founder of Ogbomoso, Soun Olabanjo Ogunlola Ogundiran, was the first Soun.

He had five sons, Lakale, Kekere, Esuo, Eiye, and Jogioro, and was succeeded by his youngest son, Erinbaba Alamu Jogioro, the second Soun.”

He recounted the story of Ogunlola’s imprisonment at Oyo-Ile, the old Oyo Empire’s capital, “Ogunlola was imprisoned for an alleged crime but upon hearing of Elemoso, a warrior terrorising Oyo-Ile, he pleaded with the Alaafin to let him out to fight him.”

“After much persuasion, the Alaafin granted Ogunlola’s request. Ogunlola studied Elemoso’s tactics and one night crept upon his camp and killed him with an arrow, beheading him and bringing his head to the Alaafin,” he said.

Prince Oladigbolu continued, “The Alaafin was very happy and granted Ogunlola freedom, even persuading him to stay in Oyo-Ile. Ogunlola refused and said to the Alaafin: ‘Ejé kí á má ṣe óhún,’ meaning ‘Let me stay far away in my land.’ This is where the title ‘Soun’ came from.”

He posed a rhetorical question, “If not for political interest, how on planet Earth would the Ibaruba hunter, who was mercifully granted freedom from old Oyo-Ile’s prison, be rotating the status with his boss, the Lord of the Palace?”

He then issued a sharp caution, saying, “I send a very strong cautionary message to the government of Oyo State and the five members of the assembly in particular, to steer clear of calamity.”

On the influence of Alaafin, Prince Oladigbolu said, “The traps of Alaafin are so sharpened; those it captured over a decade ago are still in its captivity.”

He named the five lawmakers sponsoring the bill: “Rt. Hon. E.A. Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East), Hon. S.A. Onaolapo (Ogbomoso South), Hon. A.E. Olajide (Lagelu), Hon. B.O. Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju), and Hon. B.G. Adebayo (Ibadan North II).”

Referring to their bill, he declared, “The bill submitted by these five honourable members is phenomenal. Every single person who has ever tried to come up with such ideology did not end well. This is a fact.”

He warned about the consequences of the bill, saying, “The bill seeking the rotation of chairmanship between the Alaafin, Soun, and Olubadan is totally a wrong decision. If care is not taken, only this act can lead to disunity within the state.”

He also reminded, “Successive governors in Oyo State, Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Lam Adesina, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, and Senator Abiola Ajimobi, tried it and failed.”

Prince Oladigbolu concluded, “If those behind this latest attempt also want to fail and join the league of failures, no problem.”

He emphasized the importance of governance over chieftaincy rotation, saying, “The rotation of governorship is more important than rotation of a position that is solely befitting the Alaafin.”

Finally, he affirmed, “Whether the bill is passed or not, the Alaafin remains the Lord of the Palace.”

This version includes every statement you provided as direct quotes or clearly reflected in the text. Would you like it shorter or more formal?

Share