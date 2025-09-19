Alaafin Re-Enacts Essence Of Peaceful Coexistence At Igbinedion’s 91st Birthday

Background

The Alaafin of Oyo in the old Oyo Empire had very strong traditional influence on some African countries like Togo, Dahomey, and even Benin City in Nigeria. The Yorubas in those countries had genealogical link with Oyo, reason their traditional rulers bear allegiance to the Alaafin of Oyo.

In the days of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, some traditional rulers from these countries come to Oyo to celebrate festivals with him as a mark of solidarity. Dahomey as a vassal state in the 17th and 18th Centuries, paid regular tributes to the Oyo Empire, being the most powerful state in Yorubaland that expanded its influence significantly across West Africa.

Culture of friendship

Against this background, whenever the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, celebrate his birthday anniversary, he would invite the late Alaafin Adeyemi, Iku Baba Yeye, to celebrate with him. In furtherance of this peaceful co-existence and unity that had been nurtured for ages, the incumbent Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, was recently honoured as the Royal Father at Igbinedion’s 91st birthday anniversary celebration in Benin City.

According to the monarch’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, who witnessed the birthday bash, Benin City stood still for the August visitor, right from the Airport where he was ushered into the City and then to the venue of Esama’s birthday celebration, where he was accorded a rousing welcome when he made his way, majestically, into the colourful hall.

“Every year, Igbinedion celebrates his birthday for a whole month, and with the Alaafin as the Royal Father at the event. This year, he also invited His Imperial Majesty, Ikku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Superior Head of Yorubaland, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, to be the Royal Father at his ever-colourful birthday ceremony”, Durojaiye said.

In Durojaiye’s account, “born on September 8, 1934, Igbinedion, who clocked 91 years this September, is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, who is the Founder of Igbinedion University, the first private university in Nigeria; TV and Radio Station in Nigeria among other business interests.

He is renowned for his contributions to education, business, and philanthropy in Nigeria. He also owns a private bank, oil refinery, diamond, gold, marble mines in Africa. On the royal reception of the Alaafin, Durojaiye said, “It was excitement galore as a cross section of Benin City residents trooped out in their thousands and lined up the streets to catch a glimpse of the Alaafin and his convoy, while waiving their hands to ventilate their joy and happiness.

“At the birthday event venue, it was fanfare galore and shouts of “Iku Baba Yeye”, rented the air. All the invited guests, both high and low, stood up as a mark of respect for the Head of Yorubaland, as the Alaafin and his entourage, comprising traditional rulers, were led to the platform after warm greetings by the birthday ‘Boy’. The Titan of Yorubaland was treated to some cultural displays and delightful tunes from a musical band.

Igbinedion: Alaafin represents peace,

In his address, Durojaiye said, the Esama of Benin, Chief Igbinedion, described the Alaafin, Oba Owoade, as ‘’the foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland, whose commitment to unity, peace and wellbeing of his people is unequaled”.

According to the nonagenarian, “the Alaafin combines humility with royalty to meet the modern day demands. He has taken traditional leadership to another level, using his exposure, wealth and power to benefit his people and mankind. He is making life more comfortable for his people”.

Igbinedion also asserted that “Oba Owoade is a Paramount Ruler with deep compassion and generosity, as he uses what God has endowed him with to touch the lives of the people.”

Alaafin’s remark

Alaafin said Esama of Benin is a quintessential businessman, philanthropist devoted to unity, progress and development of his people.

While the Alaafin in his address, was said to have noted that sectional diversity ought to serve as source of national unity, cohesion and integration, rather than constituting threats to peace, security and national development. He added that conflict is part and parcel of human coexistence but peaceful resolution of conflict is one of the hallmarks of democracy and development.

Oba Owoade’s address, which exemplified him as a monarch with intellectual sagacity, was interjected with rounds of applause. According to him, “If we adopt the traditional methods of conflict resolution as alternative to the modern judiciary, it would go a long way in improving our current justice system.

“‘Nigerians have a duty to work for all that promotes peace and harmonious living. We must be our brothers’ keepers; eschew all acts detrimental to peace, unity and rapid development. Unity is to stay together and work with others to accomplish a common goal.

“There are many benefits of staying united in tough times, as it helps to face challenging situations with courage. The importance of staying united has struck a chord among many people throughout history. Keeping memories of what we have accomplished throughout history can help us see how individuals and communities have persevered through tough times and into a brighter future.

In unprecedented moments, staying united is essential because the future is uncertain and could go either way”, Oba Owoade asserted. While extolling the virtues of the Esama of Benin – a “quintessential businessman and philanthropist whose commitment to unity, progress and development of his country home, state and the country as a whole – as laudable, Alaafin who appreciated the birthday “Boy” for his unflinching love and respect for these, pledged the Palace’s continuous and harmonious relationship with the Benin people.