Alaafin Proffers Strategy To Upscale Power Generation For Nat’l Growth

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Akeem Owoade yesterday advocated for a comprehensive solutionsbased approach to improve national power policy.

He made the call at the inauguration of 500 KVA transformer donated by the family of the late business tycoon, Alhaji Moshood Ajisafe, to the Ojongbodu community in the Oyo West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Alaafin said: “Today, Nigeria has the prize of be- ing the world capital for importation of generators. “These generators not only create the externalities of environmental and noise pollution; they feed into the diesel-importation cartel.

Nigerians are the worse for it.” He noted that access to electricity enhances the quality of life in rural areas and provides lighting, which improves safety and extends productive hours into the evening. It also powers appliances that ease household chores.

The monarch said: “Electricity enables students to study after dark; access online educational resources and benefit from well-lit schools, as this leads to improved educational outcomes in rural areas.

“Electrified healthcare facilities can operate essential medical equipment, refrigerate vaccines and medicines, and provide better patient care, ultimately saving lives.

“Rural electrification stimulates economic growth. It facilitates the establishment of small businesses, such as shops and work shops, and encourages agricultural mechanization, which increases productivity.

Electric-powered irrigation systems, machinery, and cold storage facilities revo- lutionize farming practices, leading to increased crop yields and better income for farmers.”

Speaking earlier on behalf of the family, Bayo Ajisafe said the donation was part of the family’s contribution to well-being through actions that uplift others, strengthen social bonds, and foster a sense of shared purpose and belonging.

He said: “The family’s commitment involves vol- unteering time, skills, and resources to address community needs, creating a positive impact for the good of all. “Ultimately, it is about actively shaping a better, more resilient, and compassionate society for all.”