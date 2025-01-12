Share

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo- designate, Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on his emergence, describing it as a blessing to Oyo Town and Yoruba race as a whole.

Prince Owoade’s emergence was announced on Friday, by the Oyo State government, 21 months after the demise of the late Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, Iba Adams stated that it is a thing of joy that the vacuum left behind by the death of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has been restored peacefully, insisting that Oyo will not remain the same.

While expressing his appreciation to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, the Oyo-Mesi, as well as, the good people of Oyo Town for their efforts in restoring the glory of the ancient town, Iba Adams said the new development would put to rest, lingering controversies over the appointment of new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated also that Oyo Town remains the pride of the Yoruba race, insisting that whoever emerges as the Alaafin, is no doubt, a blessing to the Yoruba race and the traditional institution as a whole.

“The late Oba Adeyemi left an indelible mark on the cultural milieu and his wealth of knowledge and wisdom was a reflection of the sanctity of his stool as a foremost Yoruba traditional ruler. His memories will continue to linger on in Yoruba land. However, there is a new chapter of hope in Oyo today.

“Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade’s emergence as the new Alaafin of Oyo is good news for the people of Oyo and Yoruba from all over the world. He should resolve with the aggrieved Oyo Mesi and build a strong bond that would help Oyo town. I have a strong belief that he would bring to bear the quality needed to transform the town.

“With his education, humbled background, humility, exposure, a wealth of experiences, contacts and networks, Oyo Town will experience tremendous development and the glory of the ancient town will be restored. His appointment is a new beginning and a new era of peace, prosperity, and unity in the Oyo Kingdom.

“The people of Oyo Kingdom and Yoruba race at large expect Prince Owoade to restore the dignity of Oyo town, dedicating himself to the promotion and preservation of the culture and traditions of Yoruba race.

His ascension to the throne marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Oyo Kingdom, and I believe he would lead the kingdom to greater heights.

Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade hails from the royal Owoade-Agunloye family of Oyo town. He is one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade. His lineage traces back to Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade from Agure Compound, Oyo, embedding him deeply in the cultural and historical fabric of the Oyo Kingdom.

