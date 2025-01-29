Alaafin: Oyomesi Drags Makinde To Court Over Alleged Harassment

Share

Kingmakers in Oyo, otherwise known as the Oyomesi have dragged Governor Seyi Makinde and others to court over what they described as the unlawful use of the Oyo State Anti Corruption Agency to harass and intimidate them, including through threat of arrests.

Recall that the crisis between both parties started when the governor called for a fresh process for the selection of the Alaafin of Oyo which the majority of kingmakers rejected because they had selected a candidate in a process that met all the criteria stipulated by the law.

The governor eventually settled for another candidate selected without the consent of the majority of the kingmakers, a move they rejected. They have since approached the court to seek redress.

However, in multiple filings before the Federal High Court in Ibadan, three of the kingmakers, Yusuf Akinade, Basorun of Oyo; Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo, and Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo, are urging the court to help protect their fundamental human right and put an end to the governor’s witch hunt.

In their separate filings, they alleged that the governor ordered the state anti-corruption agency to invite them for an investigation on January 21st and the invitation letter was dated January 20th, the day before the scheduled invitation.

They urged the court to declare that the harassment, intimidation, threat of arrest, and attempted arrest by OYACA officers acting at the governor’s behest are “unwarranted, baseless, unlawful, unconstitutional” and constitute a violation and threat to his right to liberty, dignity, and agents.

They also noted that the agency’s action is unacceptable because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the subject of Appeal No are already investigating the issue. CA/IB/134/2024, and as such, their action amounts to a breach of the law.

