Alaafin: Owoade Yet To Start Seclusion Rites – Prince Afonja

Share

The Head of Oyo Princes, Chief Mukaila Afonja, on Thursday, disclosed that Prince Abimbola Owoade, the new Alaafin, was yet to begin the traditional seclusion rites required of him before his formal installation.

Afonja made this disclosure following rumours that the Oba has abandoned the traditional rites and gone back to his base in Canada.

He assured that the seclusion rites would commence as soon as the Alaafin returns to Nigeria from Canada, where he is reportedly finalizing his resignation from his workplace.

The monarch after receiving his certificate and staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde at the Executive Chambers of the Agodi Government Secretariat returned to Oyo to a rousing reception by residents. Shortly after, it was revealed that he travelled to Canada.

Afonja clarified that Owoade had collected only the certificate and the staff of the office, but that seclusion rites would be performed whenever he returned to the country.

“When he is back in the country, he will enter Ipebi (seclusion) and while in Ipebi, the new Alaafin will go through all necessary rites in preparation for the coronation which will come up in April.

“He will spend almost 30 days in Ipebi. He will undergo many lessons and tutelage. He will begin the rites soon”.

Another source told New Telegraph that Muslim fasting will soon commence and that it is after it that the Alaafin will commence the Ipebi rites.

The source said that modernity has changed many things such that unlike in the past when an Oba elect would go straight into seclusion for 21 days after receiving the certificate and staff of office, the Alaafin can still perform it after putting all arrangements in place. ‘It is not that the traditionalists who are to perform the rites are unwilling or anything”, the source said.

Share

Please follow and like us: