Alaafin Owoade: The Lord Of The Palace At 50

In the hallowed city of Oyo, cradle of the Yoruba civilisation and citadel of an ancient empire, the sun rises today with regal brilliance, announcing the golden jubilee of a king. His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, Alaafin of Oyo, Alase Ikeji Orisa, the living embodiment of the crown of Oduduwa, attains fifty years of life, and his people rejoice in homage to the one they call The Lord of the Palace.

The Alaafin is no ordinary monarch. He is the sovereign who sits upon the throne of Oranmiyan, a descendant of kings who forged the largest empire in West Africa before colonial lines were drawn.

His palace, Aafin Oyo, is more than walls and roofs; it is the repository of Yoruba history, the dwelling of spirits of ancestors, and the theatre where tradition meets destiny.

Alaafin Owoade, since his presentation of the staff and certificate of office on January 13, 2025 by Governor Seyi Makinde, following approval of his selection by the Oyo Mesi, has worn the crown not merely as an ornament of authority but as a sacred trust. He was then formally crowned on April 5, 2025 after completing the traditional 21-day Oro Ipebi rites .

He is both a bridge and a beacon: a bridge between the past and the present, ensuring that the rich tapestry of Yoruba culture endures in a modern age; and a beacon that guides his people with wisdom, courage, and grace.

At 50, he embodies the quintessence of Yoruba kingship, a custodian of customs, an orator whose words carry the weight of ancestors, and a father of the people, whose every gesture honours the gods and gladdens the hearts of his subjects.

He presides over festivals where the bàtá and gángan drums speak in ancient tongues; he holds court where the Oyo Mesi and Eso still play their sacred roles; and he blesses his people with the same solemnity with which Oranmiyan blessed the empire he founded.

This day also marks a personal milestone within the palace walls, 19 years of love, grace, and partnership with his queen, Olori, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade.

Together they have exemplified harmony and loyalty, weaving their union into the fabric of the royal household.

The Alaafin and his Olori embody not just the dignity of the throne but also the tenderness of home, showing that strength and affection can coexist in the heart of royalty.

In the marketplaces of Oyo today, chants of praise fill the air: “Kábíyèsí ò! Ọmọ okú tí íku kò gbọdọ̀ pa!

“Hail the King! The child of immortality who does not die, the descendant of mystery who rules with awe, the son of the leopard who commands respect!”

His reign, though still young in the eternal scroll of Yoruba history, has already inscribed chapters of dignity, cultural renaissance, and communal harmony.

At 50, his steps are steady, his eyes bright with vision, his heart full of the ancestral fire that burns in every true Alaafin.

And yet, the grandeur of his throne is tempered by the humility of his person. In the sacred inner chambers of the palace, Alaafin Owoade listens first before he speaks, conscious that a king is not a tyrant but the servant of his people and of the gods who enthroned him. His wisdom is in knowing when to lead, when to guide, and when to simply let the river of tradition flow.

The Alaafin at 50 stands as the protector of Yoruba deities and festivals, the spirited Sango processions, the reverent Egungun masquerades, the solemn Oro nights, ensuring that no foreign wind blows out the sacred flames of identity. These rites continue under his watch because he understands that culture is not just spectacle, but the soul of a people.

Alaafin Owoade is also a patron of artisans and custodians of oral history. He encourages the akọwe itan, the keepers of proverbs and chants, and the arẹmọ drummers whose hands carry the language of the gods.

The palace walls reverberate daily with incantations, poetry, and music that nourish the Yoruba spirit.

Under his leadership, the people of Oyo witness a renewal of pride in their heritage. Young and old alike return during the great ascension to the throne to pay homage at the palace gates, clad in aso-oke, their voices raised in unison to salute the custodian of their ancestry.

For it is said: A palace that is silent is a kingdom in peril, but Oyo’s palace sings, because its king is alive to his calling.

The Alaafin’s presence at 50 also symbolises resilience. He bears the weight of the throne lightly, yet firmly.

Though storms have battered the Yoruba nation through history, colonialism, wars, modernisation, the institution of the Alaafin endures.

Today, Owoade carries that inheritance with dignity, demonstrating that true kingship is not about dominion but about service and sacrifice.

In his private moments, one imagines Alaafin Owoade kneeling before the shrine of Oranmiyan, pouring libations to his ancestors, his voice rising in prayer: May the gods bless my reign, may the land flourish, may my people prosper, may my name be worthy of this sacred stool. Such is the heart of the “Lord of the Palace”.

And so today, 50 years after his birth, and 19 years into a royal marriage that continues to blossom, he stands like the mighty iroko, deeply rooted in ancestral soil, yet stretching confidently into the skies of the future.

His golden jubilee and wedding anniversary are not merely a celebration of milestones but an affirmation of Yoruba pride and resilience, a reminder that though time marches on, the palace remains eternal.

Long may Alaafin Owoade reign!

Long may his palace shine!

Long may his queen, Ayaba Abiwumi, stand by his side in grace and honour!

Long may his people prosper under their watchful eyes! Igba ọdún, ọdún kan ni!

_• Prince Oladigbolu, a mariner, real estate developer, is the grandson of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abubakar Siyanbola Oladigbolu._