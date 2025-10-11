Alaafin, Olubadan, Amotekun, Others Worryover Bandits’ Incursion into Kwara

Prominent traditional rulers in Oyo State, the Olubadan of Ibadan- land, Oba Rashidi Ladoja and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I have waded into issues of banditry in the country with a call for concerted efforts by security operatives, vigilance by citizens, and greater seriousness from state governors to prevent the spread of banditry into the South West region.

In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, Oba Ladoja urged residents, particularly those at the grassroots, to be alert and share intelligence with security agencies just as he also cautioned against the indiscriminate sale of land by village heads, warning that such practices could pose serious security risks.

On his part, Oba Owoade I emphasised that national security is fundamental to development, economic prosperity, and the sustenance of democratic governance, adding “The critical issue lies in how a country deploy sits strategic security responses to protect its citizens.”

The monarchs noted that traditional rulers, with their deep knowledge of local dynamics, play a vital role in identifying and addressing the root causes of crime within their domains. They added that collaboration among royal institutions, community members, and security agencies remains key to effective grassroots security.

This position come just as Commanders of the South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, disclosed plans to hold an emergency meeting to address the reported influx of suspected terrorists moving from the North Central zone into the South West.

The people at the grassroots should be vigilant Olubadan Speaking through his media aide, Mr. Adeola Oloko, Oba Ladoja said; “There is no leader who will not feel concerned about the safety and security of the people in his area of jurisdiction. “It doesn’t matter how the leader emerged.

It could be through the rig ours of election or enthronement as a monarch. For any good leader, the welfare of the people is the supreme law. As Olubadan of Ibadan land, I want our people to be able to go about their legitimate duties without fear of molestation by bandits and terrorists.”

He stressed that the recent stories about bandits’ incursion into some parts of Kwara State is quite ‘frightening,’ saying that given the closeness and cultural affinity of Kwara to the South West, ‘the issue is most disturbing,’ adding that it is also a wake-up call that security is everybody’s business. “My humble opinion is that our people, especially those at the grassroots, should be vigilant.

If you notice strange faces in your community, say something. Two, indiscriminate sale of land should be stopped, particularly by our Baales (village heads). “Three, we should be willing to share information. In other- words, we should pay more attention to intelligence gathering, than begin to run from rain after we have been drenched.

“All leaders and stakeholders should be prepared for robust engagements with security agencies, and paramilitary organisations. The paramilitary organisations set up by the states should be strengthened to function effectively; this is the way to go,” he said.

Effective native internal security will checkmate crimes Alaafin The Director of Media and Publicity to Oba Owoade, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, said, “We can sustain national security operations or options by using native intelligence gathering as a response to any national security threats.

The Old Oyo Empire lasted 600 uninterrupted years because of effective native internal security.” The monarch noted that traditional rulers play a vital role in crime prevention, leveraging their influence, local knowledge, and established community structures to foster a safer environment, stressing that they act as mediators, enforcers of customary law, and bridges between formal law enforcement and local communities.

“Traditional rulers can mobilise community members for crime prevention activities, and community policing initiatives. They can utilise local knowledge about crime trends and hot spots to inform and guide these efforts.

“As the first point of contact for resolving disputes within my kingdom, my involvement in conflict resolution has been preventing minor disagreements from escalating into more serious criminal activities. “I use customary law and traditional methods of adjudication to address conflicts, and promoting social harmony.

I act as intermediary between formal law enforcement and the com- munity, by ensuring compliance with the law. “My influence since I ascended the throne has been helping to deter potential criminals and encourage law-abiding behaviours.

“Traditional rulers, with their deep understanding of local issues, can also help to identify and address the root causes of crime in their communities, by working with community members to address issues which can contribute to crime.

They are formidable barricades which reinforce peace and security of the nation. “There is need for confidence and synergy between security agencies and other stakeholders in the society, in areas of information gathering and management,” he said.

The monarch stated that this is in addition to seamless synergy among traditional rulers, security agencies and governments at all levels, to fashion out a framework for collaboration on security, grassroots mobilisation, advocacy and development, with the objective of ensuring stability at all times.

He said; “As custodians of traditions and values, we are the ones who keep peace in our rural areas and in the various local governments that constitute our various states. “As Nigerians, we must respect our various religious and ethnic backgrounds, because it is God that brought us together under one country.

Thus, when we understand one another, the security challenges bed evil ling the country will be a thing of the past.” We are aware of implications of banditry in Kwara, Amotekun commanders.

The Chairman of the Forum of the Commanders and the Ondo State Commander of the security outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said they were aware of the possible incursion of the suspected terrorists into the South West and mapped out strategies to curtail them.

Adeleye said that in his state, the security outfit has strengthened border patrol in border towns and local governments prone to attacks in the state. The local governments, he said, included Akoko North west, Akoko Southwest, Akoko Northeast, and Akoko Southeast.

Others include Ifedore, Akure North, Owo, and Ose local government areas of the state, adding that zonal commanders have been mobilised towards the prevention of suspected terrorists’ incursion into the zone.

This development came as there are palpable fears in Ondo State over the likely breach of the peace with the influx of people of Northern extraction into different parts of the state. A public affairs analyst, Mr. Adebowale Bamisile expressed- fears that commercial motorcyclists of Northern extraction have taken over from the indigenes.

Also speaking, a journalist and public affairs analyst, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, said that many houses around Odo-Ijoka, Isolo, and Odo-Ikoyi in Akure, the state capital, have been taken over by people of Northern extraction. He said that all the expressways linking Akure with other towns in the state are now inhabited by the Northerners.

This development came as Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, had said that incursion of terrorists into Kwara and Kogi States is an attempt to create ‘state’ within a state, take-over territories and destabilise government.

The Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said that the latest onslaughts on communities in Kogi and Kwara States are attempts by territory expansionists, terrorists, and some people who are disgruntled with the government to destabilise the country and create chief doms that would be detrimental to the people.