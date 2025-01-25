Alaafin Of Oyo’s Family Issues Stern Warning To Queen Dami

Share

The family of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has issued a strong warning to the ex-wife of the monarch, Queen Dami, over statements allegedly tarnishing the late king’s legacy.

The family expressed their discontent following Queen Dami’s recent interview with journalist, Esabod Aboderin, during which she referenced the late Alaafin and made controversial remarks.

In the interview, Queen Dami claimed that during her time in the palace, she secretly sold fabrics online, as the late king did not permit his wives to work.

She also responded to allegations from one of Alaafin’s daughters, who had questioned the paternity of her son, asserting her readiness for a DNA test.

In response, the Adeyemi family, through a letter shared via the Instagram page of Aminat Adeyemi, warned Queen Dami to refrain from mentioning their father in future interviews or publications.

They accused her of behaviour that was “Embarrassing and unacceptable” and threatened legal action to protect the reputation of the late Oba and the family.

However, the letter was written on the official letterhead of the late Alaafin of Oyo was unsigned.

It was captioned, “On behalf of the ADEYEMIS’ Dammy be warned… To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”

The family emphasized that Queen Dami was not the only widow of the late monarch and called on her to maintain decorum in public discourse to preserve the integrity of the Adeyemi dynasty.

